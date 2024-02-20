Top track

Paula Collins

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rosier x NEONE THE WONDERER

Cafe KOKO
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paula Collins
Got a code?

About

NEONE is a musical alchemist, mixing genres to create unique, signature sounds. His music is an eclectic Jazz-grime fusion, taking inspiration from Neo-soul. Neone intertwines captivating stories between his instrumental environment and lyrical journey thr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosier, NEONE the Wonderer

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.