Mowalola: Club Wet

Colour Factory
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
Selling fast
From £17.50
About

Lagos-born, London-based fashion designer and curator Mowalola returns to Colour Factory for her FW24 show afterparty, Club Wet.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Colour Factory.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mowalola, EVILGIANE, Joey LaBeija and 1 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open11:00 pm

