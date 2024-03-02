Top track

If You Don't Want My Love

Jalen Ngonda

The Sultan Room
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jalen Ngonda is one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene. His voice, equal parts raw feeling and elegance, exudes confidence and charm. At 28, his resume reads more like that of a seasoned veteran: He has performed at New York City’s Su...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jalen Ngonda

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

