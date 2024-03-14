Top track

Spunyboys - I'm A One Woman Man

Got a code?

The Spunyboys

New Cross Inn
Thu, 14 Mar, 6:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Red hot Stray Cats-style rockabilly from France!

Formed in 2006 and influenced by the likes of Carl Perkins, Eddie Cochran, Johnny Burnette, Gene Vincent, Buddy Holly, etc but also teddyboy legends and Neo Rockabilly like The Stray Cats and Matchbox, this...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Spunyboys

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

