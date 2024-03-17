Top track

Asher Roth - Fast Life (feat. Vic Mensa)

Asher Roth

Songbyrd
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Asher Roth - Fast Life (feat. Vic Mensa)
About

Asher Roth uses music to capture moments. Nearly 15 years ago, Asher demonstrated a passion for far-reaching references and advanced flows. The Morrisville, PA, WCU-lovin’ Roth relocated to Atlanta, where he partnered with DJ Drama and Don Cannon for 2008'...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asher Roth

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

