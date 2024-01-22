DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Narcan Training

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 22 Jan, 7:00 pm
WorkshopNew York
About

Keep your community safe: learn the basics of harm reduction with this training covering how to adminster Narcan and other safety tips.

Two group trainings will be offered at 7:00PM + 8:00PM, and one-off sessions in-between.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

