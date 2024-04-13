Top track

Artillery + Heathen w/ War Curse, Vapor + More

The Meadows
Sat, 13 Apr, 4:00 pm
$30.90

About

Doors at 4:00

16+ with ID

No Re-entry

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Thanatotic Desire, Potential Threat SF, War Curse and 4 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

FAQs

Can I buy tickets at the door?

Yes. Limited tickets will be available at the door day of show.

