DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French-Canadian singer-songwriter Myriam Gordon creates warming acoustic folk tales that are steeped in tradition. A Montreal bookseller by day, her debut album, Not So Deep as a Well (2014), reimagined the poems of satirist Dorothy Parker to a backdrop of
Read more
$18adv/$20dos + taxes & fees
After her 2014 critically-acclaimed debut album Not So Deep As A Well, where she put Dorothy Parker’s poetry to music, Myriam Gendron returns with Ma délire – Songs of love, lost & found, a very modern exploration of North Am...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.