DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Myriam Gendron

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Myriam Gendron

French-Canadian singer-songwriter Myriam Gordon creates warming acoustic folk tales that are steeped in tradition. A Montreal bookseller by day, her debut album, Not So Deep as a Well (2014), reimagined the poems of satirist Dorothy Parker to a backdrop of Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

$18adv/$20dos + taxes & fees

After her 2014 critically-acclaimed debut album Not So Deep As A Well, where she put Dorothy Parker’s poetry to music, Myriam Gendron returns with Ma délire – Songs of love, lost & found, a very modern exploration of North Am...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Myriam Gendron

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.