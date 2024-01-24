DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shepherd's Bush Market Academy Finance Workshop

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Wed, 24 Jan, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An introduction to all things on running small business finance. How do you manage your numbers? What technology is out there you can use? Where do I get tax help?

The Event will be starting with a run-through of all the requirements and then a breakdown...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

