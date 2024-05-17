Top track

Elixir - Single Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clémentine March + Tugboat Captain + Victory Lap

The Victoria
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elixir - Single Version
Got a code?

About

Triples Is Best returns to The Victoria for another night of free entry fun. Joining us in May will be French alt-pop maestro Clémentine March, indie-pop legends Tugboat Captain, and Nottingham hot shots Victory Lap. Triples Is Best DJs will be spinning th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tugboat Captain, Clémentine March

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.