MC CHRIS, Crunk Witch, Fartbarf

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event. mc chris is most widely known for his reoccurring character MC P Pants on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force where he was also an animator and writer. He’s been featured in the Aqua Teen movie, the video game and most recently on a se...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fartbarf, Crunk Witch, mc chris

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

