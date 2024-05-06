Top track

Dhidalah + Dirty Nips

The Louisiana
Mon, 6 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since 2013, Dhidalah has hailed from the Tokyo underground as a space rock power trio. The band name derives from theJapanese legend of the Giant Gods — known as the creaters of mountains, lakes and islands. Dhidalah plays improvisational music performance...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Nips, Dhidalah

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

