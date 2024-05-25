Top track

Shantel - Disko Partizani

Shantel & Bucovina Club Soundsystem | Hamburg

Mojo Club
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
€24.64

About

Mit seinem internationalen Megahit Disko Partizani wurde Shantel weltweit das hörbare Gesicht einer neuen Musik und Dance Culture. Er war der Erste, der aufgrund seiner vielschichtigen familiären Wurzeln der aktuellen Popkultur einen kosmopolitischen Sound...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Mojo Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

