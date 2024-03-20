DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Summer Club and Hyde Beach Miami proudly host Claptone's Masquerade, with special guest Purple Disco Machine!! These parties always have such a vibe, you can not miss it to kick off your Miami Music Week!
Arrive early to avoid lines. Doors close at 9p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.