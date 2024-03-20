Top track

Claptones Masquerade with Purple Disco Machine

Hyde Beach
Wed, 20 Mar, 12:00 pm
DJMiami
$62.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Summer Club and Hyde Beach Miami proudly host Claptone's Masquerade, with special guest Purple Disco Machine!! These parties always have such a vibe, you can not miss it to kick off your Miami Music Week!

Arrive early to avoid lines. Doors close at 9p...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claptone, Purple Disco Machine, Flight Facilities and 2 more

Venue

Hyde Beach

1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

