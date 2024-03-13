DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour sa deuxième soirée à Petit Bain, Gonzaï milite pour le chaud-froid musical en invitant le supergroupe afro-électronique composé de 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗻𝟯𝗿𝗿𝟯 𝗲𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗮𝘆𝗲 (légende de chez Crammed Discs), mais aussi la congélo-post-punk de 𝗗𝗮𝘀 �...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.