Hidden Orchestra - Antiphon

Hidden Orchestra

CHALK
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22

About

Hidden Orchestra is an imagined orchestra compiled in multi-instrumentalist/composer/producer Joe Acheson’s studio using many separate recordings of guest musicians from a wide variety of backgrounds, combined with feld recordings, bass, and intricate laye Read more

Lineup

Hidden Orchestra

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

