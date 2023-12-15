Top track

Law Dealers

Inner Terrestrials

New Cross Inn
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Be Sharp Promotions presents

Inner Terrestrials

Paco's Racket Club 2023

https://innerterrestrials.co.uk/

+ supports tba

15th December 2023

New Cross Inn

London

6pm Doors

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Inner Terrestrials

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

