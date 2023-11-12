DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Blindboy: The Topographia Hibernica Live Tour

Troxy
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
PodcastLondon
From £33.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience The Blindboy Podcast LIVE with polymath, author, screenwriter, songwriter, musician, producer and academic Blindboy to mark to release of his highly anticipated book, Topographia Hibernica.

Presented by Fane.

Lineup

Blindboy

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

