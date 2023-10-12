DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$22 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+
Jessy Lanza is a musician, producer and DJ from Hamilton, Canada who currently lives in Los Angeles. She has released three studio albums; Pull My Hair Back, Oh No and All the Time on London’s legendary Hyperdub label. Her fo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.