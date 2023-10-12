Top track

Jessy Lanza - It Means I Love You

Jessy Lanza w/ Golden Donna

Sleeping Village
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$22 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

Jessy Lanza is a musician, producer and DJ from Hamilton, Canada who currently lives in Los Angeles. She has released three studio albums; Pull My Hair Back, Oh No and All the Time on London’s legendary Hyperdub label. Her fo Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Jessy Lanza, Golden Donna

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

