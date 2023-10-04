Top track

Shamir - On The Regular

Shamir

Green Door Store
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

SHAMIR

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lilith Ai, Shamir

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

