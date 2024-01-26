DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Brass Funkeys are a trailblazer in the new generation of UK Brass Bands. Formed in 2011, this 9-piece collective has a unique sound forged from their strong personalities and eclectic individual tastes, whilst still paying homage to their New Orleans B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.