Fat Dog

The Cluny 2
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fat Dog @ The Cluny, Newcastle

16+, Under 18s to be Accompanied.

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

