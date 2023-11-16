Top track

Video Age - Shadow On The Wall

Video Age + Jaroslav3000

Supersonic Records
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Video Age produit des chansons intemporelles et désinvoltes qui ne peuvent être que le résultat d'une amitié de plusieurs dizaines d'années. En 4 albums, le duo de la Nouvelle-Orléans Ross Farbe et Ray Micarelli ont allègrement affiché leurs influences, éc Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

