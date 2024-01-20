Top track

The Disco Boys - H-O-U-S-E-M-U-S-I-C

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Disco Boys

Mojo Club
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Disco Boys - H-O-U-S-E-M-U-S-I-C
Got a code?

About

DISCO-HOUSE-ORIGINALS | STRICTLY VINYL | ALL NIGHT LONG

am 20.01.2024 bitten gordon & raphael endlich wieder auf die tanzfläche unter der reeperbahn. die plattenkoffer werden gepackt und die tanzschuhe poliert. und wie immer bei ihrem hamburger heimspiel...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 21 Jahren
Presented by Mojo Club Reeperbahn GmbH

Lineup

The Disco Boys

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.