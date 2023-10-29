DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30, 5pm show) The Forest is a cooperative percussion ensemble comprised of five composer/percussionists who possess deep experience working in dialogue with a wide range of African-Diasporic musics, Contemporary New Music, Free Improvisation, and oth
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.