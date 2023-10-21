Top track

I Luv the Valley OH!

Xiu Xiu

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
Philadelphia
$29.53

Event information

Xiu Xiu w/ Jakob Battick at PhilaMOCA!

This is a record of halves.

Angela Seo sings on half of the record. Jamie Stewart sings on half of the record.

Half of the songs are experimental industrial. Half of the songs are experimental modern classical. Hal Read more

Presented by PhilaMOCA
Lineup

Venue

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

