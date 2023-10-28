Top track

Teen Spirit Halloween Party - 90s Rock Night (Manc

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
Manchester
£8.50

About

It's spooky season and we're teaming up 2 of our biggest alternative brands for a special Alt Halloween Party!

Teen Spirit vs We Are Still Young

Come as you are and join us for the ultimate 90s Rock night!

DJs will be playing:

Nirvana / Pearl Jam/ Red Read more

Presented by Alternative Anthems.
Lineup

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

