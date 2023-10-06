DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Love in the Endz take over the Hootananny stage!
Expect a night of Dark Cumbia, Gritty Baile Funk, Batida & obscure Electronic - every Love In The Endz set is diverse, and evolves around new and exciting findings! 🌐 🫶
🌐 Lineup 🌐
🌐 Blue Canariñho
�
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.