DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UK-based DJ and producer Ben Sterling was heavily influenced by his family’s golden 70-80s Disco collection, modern Electro and has an insatiable passion for the history of Chicago House & Detroit Techno. Ben's DJ sets and productions brim with Acid House
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.