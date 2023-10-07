Top track

The Big Tree

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dub Echo #40

Transbordeur
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€25.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Big Tree
Got a code?

About

Hey dubbers !

La rentrée va être belle ! Ce sera notre 40e ! déjà !

Pour l'occasion, on fera nos retrouvailles avec un crew qu'on adore, qui affiche un statut indiscutable de pilier de la scène dub avec 20 ans d'activité, et que l'on n'a pas invité en te Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission et Totaal Rez.

Lineup

1
Stand High Patrol, Joe Yorke, Step Art and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.