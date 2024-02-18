Top track

COUCOU CHLOE - Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I minori devono essere accompagnati da un adulto. / Minor must be acompanied by an adult.

La musica di COUCOU CHLOE rappresenta un complesso enigma sonoro: ispirata da un mix caotico di vita e isolamento, all'artista, cantante e produttore di origine fran Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

COUCOU CHLOE

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

