mssv (mike baggetta + stephen hodges + mike watt)

Solar Myth
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents the explosive trio mssv, teaming guitarist Mike Baggetta with drummer Stephen Hodges and punk legend Mike Watt, at Solar Myth on Saturday, October 14. Ava Mendoza opens.

This is an 21+ event.

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Ava Mendoza, mssv

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

