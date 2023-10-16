Top track

Pip Blom - I Think I'm in Love

Pip Blom

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PIP BLOM
For her third album, ‘Bobbie’, Dutch singer-songwriter Pip Blom decided to rip it up and start again. After making her name as one of the brightest indie rock singers around through two albums – 2019 debut ‘Boat’ and 2021 follow-up ‘Welcome Brea Read more

Presented by New Cross Live / Everything is Fine
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vanity Fairy, Pip Blom

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

