Shay Lia

Urban Spree
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.21

About

Shay Lia is a Djiboutian-french artist based in Montreal who came to the light with the songwriting of KAYTRANADA’s hit records « Leave me Alone » & « Chances ».

Shay Lia recently put out her 7 track-long debut project « Dangerous » through AWAL receiving...

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Shay Lia

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

