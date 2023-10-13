DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Detroit

Location TBA, Detroit
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$47.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PSA! Boiler Room returns to the Motor City this October. Stay tuned for the full program landing soon. ⁠⁠

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Venue

Location TBA, Detroit

Detroit, MI, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
2500 capacity

