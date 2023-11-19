Top track

DJ Maphorisa, TNK & Kabza De Small - Wetsalang (feat. Ricky Lenyora & Vaal Nation)

Piano People - Worlds biggest Amapiano Show

The Drumsheds
Sun, 19 Nov, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
£48.03

About

One of the world’s leading Amapiano brands, Piano People has set the mark for producing the highest quality shows in the genre. From sell out shows at UK’s Printworks, Ministry of Sound and Warehouse Project to hugely popular stage hosts at Afronation Port Read more

Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.

Lineup

9
Major League DJz, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo and 9 more

Venue

The Drumsheds

6 Glover Drive, London, N18 3HF, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

