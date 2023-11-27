Top track

Teen Pregnancy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blank Banshee - Milano

ARCA
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Teen Pregnancy
Got a code?

About

Patrick Driscoll, noto come Blank Banshee, è un artista, musicista e produttore discografico canadese di Saint John, New Brunswick. È arrivato alla popolarità nel 2012 con il suo album Blank Banshee 0, che ha combinato elementi tradizionali di vaporwave co Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Blank Banshee

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.