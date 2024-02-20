Top track

Million Times

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiddlehead & MSPAINT

Rescue Rooms
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Million Times
Got a code?

About

DHP FAMILY PRESENTS

FIDDLEHEAD

+ MSPAINT

This is a 14+ event

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

MSPAINT, Fiddlehead

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.