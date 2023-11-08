Top track

Slauson Malone 1 + Nourished by Time + Astrid Sonne

Colour Factory
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Slauson Malone 1 + Nourished by Time + Astrid Sonne

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Astrid Sonne, Nourished by Time, Slauson Malone 1

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open7:00 pm

