Personal Trainer

St Stephen's Church
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents Amsterdam-based indie rock band Personal Trainer at St Stephen's Church on Friday 17th November 2023.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

