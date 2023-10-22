DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julian Marley and the Urising

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 22 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepare to be transported to the heart of reggae music as the incomparable Julian Marley takes over for a soul-stirring daytime concert at the Fox & Firkin. On Sunday, 22nd October, the lush surroundings of our garden venue will come alive with the iconic

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Julian Marley, Captain Accident

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

