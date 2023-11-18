Top track

Ruth Mascelli - Everyday Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RUTH MASCELLI + CHARLÈNE DARLING GROUPE

The Waiting Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ruth Mascelli - Everyday Life
Got a code?

About

RUTH MASCELLI is one quarter of the New Orleans no wave/glam/industrial group Special Interest, providing drum machine and electronic textures to their anthemic songs. As a solo artist, they have released a number of tapes as Psychic Hotline, before making Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Charlène Darling, Ruth Mascelli

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.