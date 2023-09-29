Top track

Qué He Sacado Con Quererte (Aka Violeta Parra)

Guadalupe Plata - PRB Presents

The Lexington
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
About

2023 is the year of the return of Guadalupe Plata with their seventh studio album and a return to their original duo formation. Everlasting Records are excited to announce their first new album in 4 years, ‘Guadalupe Plata’ will be released on May 5th. Unu Read more

Presented by Punk Rock Blues.

Lineup

Guadalupe Plata

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
200 capacity

