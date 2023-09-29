DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2023 is the year of the return of Guadalupe Plata with their seventh studio album and a return to their original duo formation. Everlasting Records are excited to announce their first new album in 4 years, ‘Guadalupe Plata’ will be released on May 5th. Unu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.