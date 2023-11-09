DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crvena Jabuka Live in London

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £45.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Following the fantastic concert success of Parni Valjak, Prljavo Kazaliste and Crvena Jabuka Tulumton and Venturin Events are back!

After an almost 5-year-long pause, Tulumton is more than delighted to welcome the legendary Žera & Crvena Jabuka once again Read more

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

