Baby Tap - Owie

Baby Tap - Album Launch Party!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£7.50

About

The Baby Tap Album Launch Party!

Live music, DJs and ultra heavy beats celebrating the new album from Baby Tap!

Come celebrate a night of cyberpunk with the release of ‘Enki’ - Baby Tap’s third full length and self produced album.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Baby Tap, Baby Tap

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

