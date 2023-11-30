Top track

Fotocrime + Larsovitch

Supersonic
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

Ryan Patterson, le chanteur, compositeur, multi-instrumentiste et producteur de Fotocrime, est natif de Louisville dans le Kentucky. Après avoir été le leader du groupe punk Coliseum, Patterson s'est tourné vers les centres urbains de Londres, New York et...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Fotocrime

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

