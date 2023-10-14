Top track

Donkey Kid

Sebright Arms
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline presents

Donkey Kid

The Sebright Arms, London

14 October 2023

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.

Lineup

Donkey Kid

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

