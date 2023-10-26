Top track

Argenta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonnacons of Doom + Human Hand + Yoke

Moor Vaults
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Argenta
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Bonnacons of Doom + Human Hand + Yoke

£14 - Moor Vaults - 26th October 2023

____

Whether congregating in dimly lit halls or in forests, and whether mediated by e-mailed audiofile or infiltrating darker realms of consciousnes Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Bonnacons of Doom, Yoke

Venue

Moor Vaults

71 Enid Street, Southwark, London, SE16 3RA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.