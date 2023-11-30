Top track

Sunny War - No Reason

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunny War

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunny War - No Reason
Got a code?

Event information

$18adv/$20dos Ticket + taxes & fees

“I feel like there are two sides of me,” says the Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso known as Sunny War. “One of them is very self-destructive, and the other is trying to work with that other half to...

Presented by Local Universe, Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Sunny War

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.