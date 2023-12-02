DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moin

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Moin are a three piece based in London that comprises of Tom Halstead and Joe Andrews of the band Raime (Blackest Ever Black, RR) and percussionist Valentina Magaletti who operates over a great range of projects such as Vanishing Twin, Tomaga and Lafawanda Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

MOIN

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.